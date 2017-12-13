Transcript for How to throw the ultimate ugly Christmas sweater party

A little DIY. Nothing says holidays like ugly sweaters, crafts and, of course, cocktails. And Brit is here, and has so many great DIY tips. What trends are you seeing for this year's holiday parties. DIY is as popular as ever but upcycling is one of the top trends. You know I love that? What does that mean? Take something you have and use it as something else. Yeah. Exactly. Exactly. So one of the first ideas with upcycling is taking these plastic ornaments you might have at home and adding like a napkin ring or shower ring to stand up straight. You're not going to stand if you don't do this so you get a napkin ring and dmrup it to the bottom and have a little cocktail. A very festive. Cook a mocktail. We put cotton candy and poured in sparkling water. You could pour in champagne if you want to go crazy. So fun. You can buy a box of these or -- I don't know that I would use old ones but they are very -- Upcycling. You would use old ones. Setting the mood. That's right. Decor is very important. I love this Christmas light Garland here. The front of the table. These are balloons then, of course, the little plastic cups to top them with, string a ribbon through it to create the Garland and hang them as a photo backdrop. Super cute, super easy. No holiday party is complete without an ugly sweater. You have some ideas. We got a few ideas. You created one and have a model actually. Yes, we do. Come on out. That's right. I'll scoot over here and show you how we made this. What is going on here? A snow grope sweater so that's fun is you can use them felt to create a backdrop like Christmas tree, go to your local lunch shot and grab a salad bowl. Your globe and fill it with felt, glitter inside. Hot blew it on the top and stuff it with cotton. By the way, dogs can have ugly sweaters too. We have our puppy over here. Some felt presents on top of that and obviously joining right in with the festivities and last but not least. Get on out here. Our crew. Come on, crew. We have Eddie, frank, Sal and -- Yeah. They're telling a story. You can wear it as a stand-alone. Using contact paper as the wallpaper but we added L.E.D. Lights and string them through and use hot blew and stand alone or as a group. Over here, you guys, we're all going to join in and have a crafting party. One of the things you talk about is making a DIY crafts. Set up a crafting fable. If some people didn't wear that ugly sweaters or they want to add flair on top of it. Bells, all the bells and whistlesou want. And love your advent calendar. You're sharing it with everybody. Get all of Brit's tips on our website so make sure you heck that out.

