Transcript for Tiffany Haddish to debut in Super Bowl commercial

Back now with Tiffany haddish scoring big at the super bowl by teaming up with the brand she love, groupon. She loves it and enjoys and using the discount site so much she's now a spokesperson even appearing in the company's first super bowl commercial in years, Adrienne, you're going to have much more on this. This is a big deal but it's like, we can see it coming, one of 2017's breakout stars and have seen her on the show. She is funny now taking on that new venture one that looks truly meant to be. I plan on getting -- Tiffany haddish loves a good laugh. That's hand sanitizer. It burns. Reporter: And a good deal. Groupon, you haven't seen it? Didn't even say nothing funny. Just cheering for him because he got money. Reporter: This morning the "Girls trip" star has a new deal of her own as the company's spokesperson bringing stand-up to groupon's YouTube channel with ask Tiffany. Does groupon make you look cheapy no, them shoes you got from the grocery store, those make you look cheap. Reporter: Now the groupon devotee is set to star in their first super bowl ad since 2011. We'll find Tiffany on main street and there will be a humorous twist that I won't give away. Reporter: Many believe she sealed the deal after she up righted Will Smith and wide Jada on a groupon tour of the Louisiana bayou. Is the story about you and Jada going on a cajun swamp tour true. That's true. On a groupon. On a groupon. Jada is looking and goes, Tiffany what, is going on here? Why is there so many people? Jada, they probably all got group ons and she said, Tiffany, what is the Is a groupon? Oh, my goodness. Michael, it's kind of funny. It's funny. It's like art imitating life imstarting life. Does she really use groupon as much -- It'snteresting. There's millions who use it and is in the top 1% of groupons so she's real talk. Legit. Buys things all the time and saved thousands of dollars and not joking. She wants groupon to be for everybody even big box office stars like herself. Stars just like us. Just like us. All right, Adrienne, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.