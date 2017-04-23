Transcript for Tinder survey reveals most users are looking for love

The dating app tinder, fairly or unfairly, has a reputation for enabling users who are looking for casual flings. It turns out we're wrong. A recent survey shows yusers are looking for love. Nick watt with the dos and the don'ts. Reporter: Here's the headline, apparently 80% of tinder users are actually looking for a long-term relationship. Really? Tinder? The instant reaction is, oh, that's just for hooking up. You know -- Oh, my. The data tell use you're wrong. Reporter: That's in-house sociologist. This is their survey. If you had discovered tinder users have zero interest in commitment, you would have taken that to yourself? I think as a social scientist I have a responsibility to talk about date that that is meaningful and accurate. Reporter: The photo, education, and age, is what people care about most. 82% of men on tippeder believe fidelity is important. Among offline daters, 71%. All the myths about modern dating are real hooey. If you don't wear a hat you diminish your eyes. Glasses lead you to be less swiped right on why 15%. Smile. You increase the likely road of being swiped-right on by 14%. Reporter: What will tinder look like in another finding. You may be walking down the street and siri or the tinder assistant speaks in your ear and says, SHAWN, there's a girl down the street we think you might be interested in. You're both free tomorrow night rkts do you want me to set up a date? What hapns after that is the same thing that Shakespeare has been talking about. Clearly, I have never been on tippeder. When I say swipe right, I'm going the other way. How do we swipe zben? Maybe you've been on there rejengting a bunch of people. That's what I've been doing

