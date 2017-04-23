Tinder survey reveals most users are looking for love

Tinder sociologist, Dr. Jess Carbino, says keeping your eyes unobstructed and smiling in your Tinder photos increase your likelihood of being swiped right on.
2:10 | 04/23/17

Comments
Transcript for Tinder survey reveals most users are looking for love
The dating app tinder, fairly or unfairly, has a reputation for enabling users who are looking for casual flings. It turns out we're wrong. A recent survey shows yusers are looking for love. Nick watt with the dos and the don'ts. Reporter: Here's the headline, apparently 80% of tinder users are actually looking for a long-term relationship. Really? Tinder? The instant reaction is, oh, that's just for hooking up. You know -- Oh, my. The data tell use you're wrong. Reporter: That's in-house sociologist. This is their survey. If you had discovered tinder users have zero interest in commitment, you would have taken that to yourself? I think as a social scientist I have a responsibility to talk about date that that is meaningful and accurate. Reporter: The photo, education, and age, is what people care about most. 82% of men on tippeder believe fidelity is important. Among offline daters, 71%. All the myths about modern dating are real hooey. If you don't wear a hat you diminish your eyes. Glasses lead you to be less swiped right on why 15%. Smile. You increase the likely road of being swiped-right on by 14%. Reporter: What will tinder look like in another finding. You may be walking down the street and siri or the tinder assistant speaks in your ear and says, SHAWN, there's a girl down the street we think you might be interested in. You're both free tomorrow night rkts do you want me to set up a date? What hapns after that is the same thing that Shakespeare has been talking about. Clearly, I have never been on tippeder. When I say swipe right, I'm going the other way. How do we swipe zben? Maybe you've been on there rejengting a bunch of people. That's what I've been doing

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

