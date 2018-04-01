Tips for parents to monitor kids' YouTube settings, online viewing

More
In light of YouTube star Logan Paul's posting a video of an apparent suicide victim online, tech expert Stephanie Humphrey shares tips for parents on how to set parental controls.
3:38 | 01/04/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Tips for parents to monitor kids' YouTube settings, online viewing

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52127752,"title":"Tips for parents to monitor kids' YouTube settings, online viewing ","duration":"3:38","description":"In light of YouTube star Logan Paul's posting a video of an apparent suicide victim online, tech expert Stephanie Humphrey shares tips for parents on how to set parental controls.","url":"/GMA/video/tips-parents-monitor-kids-youtube-settings-online-viewing-52127752","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.