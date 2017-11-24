-
Now Playing: Georgia toddler's kidney transplant in limbo
-
Now Playing: Wild turkeys take over neighborhoods
-
Now Playing: How to protect yourself from downloading fake apps
-
Now Playing: Inside look at the murder mystery in Cape Cod town
-
Now Playing: Toddler denied father's kidney has successful transplant surgery
-
Now Playing: Shoppers wait in lines for Black Friday deals
-
Now Playing: Amazon insider reveals hottest Black Friday deals
-
Now Playing: Over $1.5 billion spent online on Thanksgiving, data shows
-
Now Playing: Woman reveals alleged relationship with Rep. Joe Barton
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and steals on must-have holiday gifts
-
Now Playing: Simple tips for a stress-free holiday season
-
Now Playing: Jason Biggs dishes on 'Angry Angel' and his favorite holiday traditions
-
Now Playing: Catch the best moments from the Philly Thanksgiving Parade live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Parade security tighter than ever in NYC
-
Now Playing: How to make Sandra Lee's easy pumpkin gingersnap chiffon pie
-
Now Playing: How to cook a Thanksgiving turkey and more last-minute side and dessert ideas
-
Now Playing: Tips for scoring the best deals this Black Friday
-
Now Playing: Britney Spears to end her Las Vegas residency on New Year's Eve
-
Now Playing: Turn your Thanksgiving leftovers into a delicious pie
-
Now Playing: Thanksgiving 911: Side dishes and desserts