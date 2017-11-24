Transcript for Toddler denied father's kidney has successful transplant surgery

Erielle, thank you very much. We'll switch gears to an amazing Thanksgiving story. It involves a 2-year-old boy who received a life-saving kidney transplant a month after it was postponed due to his father's parole but an anonymous donor came to the family's rescue and linsey Davis is here with that. Good morning. You know, this story is about a kidney but where you feel it is all in your heart. In a controversial move last month little A.J. Burgess was denied his father's kidney but this morn the 2-year-old is in the hospital recovering after life-saving surgery. This morning, one family has even more to be thankful for after receiving a priceless gift from a stranger. 2-year-old A.J. Burgess had been born prematurely without kidneys and needed a transplant to survive. His father Anthony wag a perfect match. I want to give him a kidney. I'd go to the hospital right now and lay on the bed and give him my kidney. But Anthony who had previously been jailed for theft was arrested again in September for violating parole right before he was scheduled to donate his kidney to his son. Emory health care postponed the life-saving operation saying in a letter the surgery would be put on hold until he could show evidence of compliance from his parole officer for the next three months. I don't understand what him being on parole has to do with him giving our son a kidney. This is a child's life we're talking about. Reporter: Protests erupted in Atlanta outside the children's hospital demanding that Emory health reverse their decision. But this morning, baby A.J. Is recovering having received a new kidney Wednesday from an unknown donor. The family's attorney says the surgery so far was a success. The family has had an unbelievable feeling today of gratitude and it's just been an overwhelming 24 hours for them. Reporter: A.j.'s family spent Thanksgiving at the hospital. But their thoughts are with that anonymous donor's family. This is for them an unexpected Thanksgiving miracle. Reporter: A.j.'s expected to be in the hospital for about a week. His mother posted on Facebook not posting what's wrong on here but please keep him in your prayers. Actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry who recently gave the family a car to drive back and forth to dialysis is also asking people to pray for A.J. Maybes it all the more special it happened on the eve of Thanksgiving. God bless that donor. Beautiful baby. Great story.

