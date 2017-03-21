Transcript for Tom Brady's missing Super Bowl jerseys recovered in Mexico

Time for that major football mystery. That may finally be solved. Authorities say they found Tom Brady's missing super bowl Jersey in Mexico and ABC's Matt Gutman is there with all the details. Good morning, Matt. Reporter: Hey, good morning, Michael. So how did that Jersey wind up here in Mexico a thousand miles away? Well, police say a Mexican newspaper editor helped himself to a five-finger discount that's arguably the most valuable NFL Jersey in the world but that's not the most surprising part. The real stunner say police is that he's done this twice before at super bowls. Nobody's ever won more super bowls, nobody's ever been better. Reporter: Moments after patriots great Tom Brady walked away with super bowl triumph authorities say new video shows a mild-mannered Mexican journalist walking away with his game Jersey. You put it in my bag. I absolutely 100% put it in my bag. Did someone take my Jersey. Let someone at the door check every one of these media people. Reporter: Authorities in expectat Mexico say the editor in chief of "La prensa," Ortega say he strolled into the locker room behind coach bell lick. 14 minutes later authorities saying them Ortega walked out with a black plastic bag he didn't have before and allegedly with a Jersey valued at half a million dollars. Want a cigar. Somebody stole my Jersey. It's like taking, you know, a great chagalle or Picasso. Texas authorities not taking kindly to the alleged theft. Don't come to Texas and embarrass us on our home turf. Reporter: Houston police investigated 20,000 credential visitors scoured hours of surveillance tape and eventually landed on Ortega. They launched a March 12th raid saying they found not only Brady's super bowl LI Jersey but his Jersey from super bowl XLIX and also in his stolen memorabilia collection Denver bronco Von Miller's MVP helmet from the super bowl in 2016. We tried to find him at the newspaper where he used to work, "La prensa," but learned he doesn't work here anymore. That's because two days after all that memorabilia was confiscated he tendered his resignation citing family health problems. Miller telling us overnight there's so much going on after a super bowl win. It took me a year to reel Lyle Mize helmet has been missing and so it can get hectic after the super bowl. Reporter: In a statement Brady thanked law enforcement but he doesn't have those precious Jerseys back yet. Their authenticity is still being confirmed. As for Ortega, no charges so he still a free man and people close to him say he was a football fanatic. Paid his own way to the super bowls and was probably much more likely to keep that memorabilia than to try to sell it. Michael. All right, thank you, Matt. Let's bring in Dan Abrams and Fox Sports Jay glazer who covered the super bowl with me in Houston. He also broke the story and good morning to you, Jay. Good morning to you, Dan. Jay, my first question for you, you covered the super bowl and broke the story. Were you doing your own internal investigation? Yeah, I was doing an investigation. I've been working on this for a couple of weeks, stra and it is amazing. If I tried to sell you this Hollywood script you would have laughed me out of the room. The last thing you'd ever think it was a director from one of the biggest papers in Mexico using his credential and just had this unfolded. I first broke it at 5:00 pacific time yesterday and kind of different ways. As the day went on I didn't know the Von Miller part until I broke the original part and probably about two hours after that and then we have this video and once I confirmed who he was but you had to make sure without a doubt, and we skewed the video at first on fox and, you know, as the day unfolded Ainge you started hearing more and more of these bizarre twists and turns, you don't mean, I got to make sure I'm 100% all the time no matter what but dealing with FBI, law enforcement, law enforcement down in Mexico, you're dealing with NFL security, patriots security. They did so much work on this as well. There were so many different Is to dot and Ts to cross in order for me to make sure that it was 100% right. But, Jay, you mentioned you didn't know there was a second Brady Jersey and Von Miller helmet. No one knew about this until they found the first Jersey. What was he planning on doing with it? It's going to be interesting. They're bringing it back to give back to Brady. I know they are authenticating from DNA testing and make sure it was all right. They went down to Mexico and were authenticating them down there. Now I know they're bringing them back here to return them as well. From what I understand there's more than just those three, there are pictures of this guy with selfies at super bowls all the way back to when you played in your super bowl, stra, you sure you have your jeey. I'm 100% sure because I was smart enough to let my friends take it out. I learned my lesson pretty early. We've seen a few clips. Is there more video on the way? Yeah, I'm going to show more video later on fox and a few shows there. You know, once we fully understood what we were looking at, again, fox, we did the super bowl and had so many cameras in so many different placing and then throughout the night we've been going back and looking at more of the video we've had as well but I again, I've beening there through this for the last couple of weeks. For something like this dealing with law enforcement and dealing with FBI issues which it is because you're talking about stolen property at a very high value not only over Tate lines but international lines as well. I had to make sure that I was beyond 100% right. Still mind boggling. And Dan brought up a valuable Jersey, and for you by one estimate someone valued it at half a million dollars. Yes you said not so fast. The value of the Jersey is critical to this case. Absolutely critical and as a legal matter, a court may say, well, we don't know it's worth half a million dollars. It costs $200 to make and maybe it's worth $200. That's the difference between a misdemeanor and a an enormous felony in Texas. That's the difference in Arizona in the first case between the statute of limitations having expired on a misdemeanor and a possible felony where you could still charge him so determining the amount of the Jersey is going to be a critical issue that will be fought over before any other legal proceedings move forward. You know, chagalle and Picasso. It will be interested that he will be extradited as well. U.S. Has an extradition treaty with Mexico if it's over 25 bucks Mexico is supposed to extradite but they're going to be arguments he could make against extradition ranging from this is so high-profile a case it never would have been pursued otherwise. We'll see. The Mexican judges and government not so happy with Donald Trump these days. All right, thank you, Dan Abrams.

