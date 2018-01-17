Transcript for Top tips for safe driving in whiteout conditions

Good advice there. Now good advice about winter weather driving. Our senior transportation correspondent David Kerley behind the wheel with tips for icy conditions across so much of the country right now, he joins us from Michigan. Hey, David. Reporter: Good morning, George. We're going to get behind the wheel. These are the conditions a lot of drivers are facing but this is man-made in a wind tum in Michigan. I don't know if you can see it but this is a Ford vehicle. The snow being controlled by a control room. This is where they test the vehicles to make sure you stay safe. This morning, like every day since Christmas commuters somewhere in the country are dealing with slick, snowy roads. Here we go. That's a truck too. Bang. Reporter: In places that don't often see these conditions including Tennessee. It's just purely traction. I mean it's just like a skating rink out there. Reporter: Automakers are trying to help adding special driving modes to make it through winter driving. On ice, Chevy showed us electronic stability control. A computer telling each wheel whether to brake to get the vehicle straight again. Slick hills can be challenging. We've seen many vehicles sliding uncontrolled. Several automakers now have a driver assist system like we saw in this Ford vehicle to get up those hills. You need to make sure those systems are turned on in winter conditions. If you have an older car without those systems, remember these tips. On ice and you start to slide, whoa, that thing just took off, you want to steer straight. Get off the gas and brake slowly. When the back end starts to slide steer into the turn. Turn the direction of the spin to separate out the vehicle so you can regain control. You know, the biggest and best advice here, George, is basically slow down. Don't hit the gas really hard. Don't crank the steering wheel really fast. Don't hit the brakes dramatically. Take it easy, be patient, George. We saw the wind tunnel you're in creating whiteout conditions. What's the best advice when that happens? Yeah. Well, once again it's slow down. You want to be a little bit slower, increase the distance between you and the vehicle in front of you if it's night or even in whiteout keep your headlights on low beam. Don't put them on high beam and if you can, if you can find an exit get off the road. That's the best advice, George. Really be patient. Slow down. Got to be. David Kerley, thanks very much.

