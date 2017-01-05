Transcript for Tornadoes, floods slam the South and Midwest

All right, Matt, thank you. Thousand to the deadly storms hitting the center of the country. Tornadoes and flooding destroying homes and injuring dozens. A look at the scene from the sky in Canton, Texas where a massive ef-3 tornado tore through the area and rob Marciano is there. Good morning, rob. Good morning, Michael. These were deadly tornadoes, four of them to hit this area. The one that hit here, 140-mile-an-hour winds ripping apart this building which was preparing to host a prom when the storm hit. There were 20 people inside. They crammed into two small bathrooms and a closet which would save their lives. This was all part of a massive system still plowing across the country. We got a baby. Call 911. Reporter: In Texas it was a race against type as neighbors turn into heroes. The harrowing event to rescue an infant and a 2-year-old from a car flipped over. Rapidly filling with floodwaters. The severe storm responsible for at least 14 deaths and heart-stopping scenes like this. There is a tornado crossing the road right in front of us. Reporter: Overnight, millions in the path of that deadly spring system as it marches east. In Illinois, raging floodwaters responsible for this chilling call. 8-year-old child swept into a drainpipe. Reporter: The boy rescued 50 feet downstream with no visible injuries. We got him in this pipe. Reporter: In Missouri the governor declaring a state of emergency. In Arkansas -- We've got our work ahead of us. Reporter: -- Cars and roads no match for this storm. The heavy rain triggering a massive deep south deluge. Some areas in the south accumulating nearly a foot of rain in just the last three days. This morning, residents in Texas left picking up the pieces. Looks like someone took a broom and just pushed it over. Reporter: The rustic barn in Canton was set to host prom night. I ran in and said we got to get covered. It's going to be a direct hit. Reporter: Reduced to rubble. Only thing left standing this storage closet. Unbelievable to see no building left except where we were located. Not a single one of us was hurt, scratch. God was with us, no doubt on that. Timing on their side. When you look at this damage from above it's miraculous they all survived. If this storm were to hit just an hour later there would be 80 teenagers in the building and end result would not nearly have been as good. It could have been certainly a lot worse. Michael. Thank you, rob. We're glad they're okay. Let's go to ginger for more on where the system is heading next. There you go, ginger in yeah, Michael, you have to see this thing. That rotating cloud, the almost textbook look at it, the cold front attached and severe storms in Mississippi and Alabama this morning or Alabama itself but look at this. Warnings and alerts from Minnesota down through the Florida panhandle where you can see gusts up to 35 miles an hour to flood watches that make their way into northern new England in Maine there and it's that severe threat, Michael. This is what I'm concerned about. Buffalo to Pittsburgh, down into Virginia, that's the enhanced area and the timing for this is starts afternoon, after I'd say 2:00 and, George, all the way through tonight the potential for damaging wind, hail, yes, even tornadoes in that region. Not over yet. Thanks very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.