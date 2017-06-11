Tornadoes tear through the Midwest

More
At least 3 reported tornadoes in Ohio and Indiana and severe rain and winds left residents without power, toppled trees and ripped off roofs.
0:21 | 11/06/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Tornadoes tear through the Midwest

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50958715,"title":"Tornadoes tear through the Midwest","duration":"0:21","description":"At least 3 reported tornadoes in Ohio and Indiana and severe rain and winds left residents without power, toppled trees and ripped off roofs. ","url":"/GMA/video/tornadoes-tear-midwest-50958715","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.