Transcript for Total solar eclipse sparks travel frenzy

Back now with that eclipse fever sweeping the country. The big event just four days away and in nasille the largest city in the direct path of the total eclipse estimate 50,000 to 75,000 visitors will spend overnight spending an expected $15 million to $20 million. A lot of money and ABC's Clayton Sandell is in Denver which is another hot spot with options to plan a last-minute trip. Good morning, Clayton. Reporter: Good morning, Michael. You know, we're not going to get total eclipse here in Denver but we're not a far drive from places that are like Wyoming and Nebraska. 1.3 million passengers will come through the airport before Tuesday and you can bet at least some are coming for the eclipse. It's turning into one of the biggest travel days of the year as millions of Americans flock to see the great American eclipse, states in the prime viewing zone, the so-called line of totality expecting to see a galaxy full of tourists. There are still deals to be found even in the path of totality. You just have to be clever. Reporter: Hilton says 176 hotels are nearly full, same with Marriott and rooms left are pricey but money-saving many options. Hipcamp.com has 1,000 plus campsites. Airbnb, this map shows more than 29,000 rentals still available. A good option given hotels in places like Columbia, south Carolina, are 100% booked. And then there's getting there. Many flights to cities in the path are already sold out. So instead of flying to, say, Casper, Wyoming, go to Denver. It's not in the path of totality but it's close enough you can drive from there. Reporter: But before you watch the eclipse, watch out for last-minute deals that could be scams. Perhaps some unscrupulous hotels will cancel early reservations and turn around and charge more for those rooms and, of course, there are risks no matter what but minimize those risks. Reporter: The hotel industry says we encourage guests to book directly with the hotel to help ensure they get what they want and need from their reservation while offering the better value. Two more reasons to come to Denver. Here at the airport Monday, they tell me they'll hand out the eclipse glasses and, yes, moon pies. Michael. I love it. That's great. That's worth the trip to Denver. Thank you very much. Even if you can't get to a spot in the totality zone, you can still see the eclipse. Uc Berkeley set up a tool to show what it will look like where you live. Enter your zip code. Here's what we will see during the peak. About 71% in the city. Then you see what you see in Orlando, Florida. Wow. I'm just doing the math by looking at it. And our friends in L.A. Will -- 55 1/2%. Make sure you use your eclipse glasses for safety regardless of what you're watching. You can see our full coverage on the great American eclipse Monday. David, 55%, 51%, you should know because you're anchoring our live special. 100% for you. I'll know by Monday. Where are you going to be for it. In Charleston which is on the last path. Heads right through the country but the great thing you just pointed out so much of the country is going to feel it. Send in your pictures and video. We'll make this a very huge American event. Everyone will join the show. We'll do it and join in. Coming up on our big board.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.