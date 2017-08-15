Toxicology report shows Tiger Woods tested positive for 5 substances

Woods had substances including Ambien and Xanax in his system when he was found asleep in his car by Florida police, according to the toxicology report obtained by ESPN.
Woods had substances including Ambien and Xanax in his system when he was found asleep in his car by Florida police, according to the toxicology report obtained by ESPN.
