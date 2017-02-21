Transcript for The trailer for 'First They Killed My Father', a film directed by Angelina Jolie

Tell me what you really get much who is nice. It's winning NC. Until I saw my. In pan my eyes went outside and. And we'll have passed simply. Who in remote and laugh and you know about the wouldn't mind. Your body to isolate really nice they can the week itself. Yeah. Doesn't mean I don't remember when two gunmen from the boy's body fanatical and magnesium. Mighty. On the two. The Pope that combined so taught to a plot to pick out a new Babylon two of those bonds to a in my new month food but didn't get tickets hotel. Pop pop. What is happening John Madden please for my young. I would get them they cry and within the amendment and the mind off our among them. Our. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.