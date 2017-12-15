Trash collectors surprise neighborhood dog with Christmas gift

Orlando Ippolito and Otis Williams surprised their favorite dog Lucky with a personalized Christmas ornament for the holidays.
0:32 | 12/15/17

Transcript for Trash collectors surprise neighborhood dog with Christmas gift
