Transcript for Trump at 36 percent approval in new poll

A just released ABC news/"washington post KTS poll showing six months into his presidency, Donald Trump has an approval ratinging of just 36%. It's the lowest six months in going back to any president back to Harry Truman the. Lower than Gerald Ford when he pardoned rich aurd Nixon for watergate. People saying it was inappropriate for Donald Trump Jr. To meet with the Russians. Only 37% of Americans say the democratic part stands for something. 52% say the party just stands against trump. Major news in the health care bill. Overnight, senate majority leader delayed this week's vote because of a person health issue facing senator John McCain. So much to cover this morning. We start with David Wright in bedminster, New Jersey. Reporter: The president is clearly enjoying himself here. Hosting some of the top women golfers in the world at his B bedminster club. At his six-month point, trump is is sub par. The president's record-low approval rating seems to be a reflection of Americans S' concerns about his confidence. Nearly half think U.S. Leadership has grown weaker on his watch. And just 1 out of 3 Americans say he's making significant progress toward his goal ps. It's very hard to hear some of this negativity. All this stuff, it's not even true. Reporter: Trump still has die hard supporters. People like Kathy, who says she's sick about all the chatter about Russian meddling. It's been covered since the day he was elected. We're so sick of it. Reporter: But 6 in 10 people believe Russia meddled in the presidential election. Of them, nearly 3 out of 4 say trump benefited from the interference. And 2 out of 3 thinkp members of the campaign intentionally helped. As for trump's signature campaign promise. We are going to repeal and replace Obamacare. Repealing and replacing. Repealing and replacing Obamacare. Reporter: In a show of optimism overnight, the vice president was out lobbying governors in favor of the proposed Republican plan. We're on the verge of a historic accomplishment. Reporter: The survey shows Americans think that is bad idea. A 2 in 1 margin prefer the affordable care act. This morning, the president's vepting his frustration on Twitter, suggesting his son is getting unfair treatment, scorned by the fake news media, while he says Hillary Clinton gets a free ride. Dan? Paula? David Wright, thank you. You talked about health care.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.