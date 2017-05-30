Trump's communication director to leave White House

Mike Dubke's reported resignation comes as Trump's former campaign leaders Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie were spotted at the White House and senior adviser Jared Kushner faces questions about his interactions with Russian officials.
