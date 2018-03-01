Trump attacks Justice Department, more in Twitter outburst

More
President Trump sent 16 tweets on his first full day back at the White House in 2018.
1:51 | 01/03/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump attacks Justice Department, more in Twitter outburst

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52111969,"title":"Trump attacks Justice Department, more in Twitter outburst","duration":"1:51","description":"President Trump sent 16 tweets on his first full day back at the White House in 2018.","url":"/GMA/video/trump-attacks-justice-department-twitter-outburst-52111969","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.