Trump begins vacation as Mueller convenes grand jury

More
Although this is Trump's first full vacation during his presidency, he's already made 12 trips to his own resorts.
5:32 | 08/05/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump begins vacation as Mueller convenes grand jury

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49051822,"title":"Trump begins vacation as Mueller convenes grand jury","duration":"5:32","description":"Although this is Trump's first full vacation during his presidency, he's already made 12 trips to his own resorts.","url":"/GMA/video/trump-begins-vacation-mueller-convenes-grand-jury-49051822","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.