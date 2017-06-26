Transcript for Trump blames Obama for Russia election interference

As George mentioned president trump's tweets focused on Russia appearing for the first time to accept the fact that Russia interfered in the election but now blaming president Obama for not doing more to stop it. Our senior white house choern correspondent Cecilia Vega has more. Reporter: It could be China and lots of other people but now he points the finger directly at Moscow. President trump now seems to concede what 17 intelligence agencies previously concluded Russia did indeed interfere with the election. His strategy, blame president Obama. Well, I just heard today for the first time Obama knew about Russia a long time before the election and he did nothing about it. Reporter: The shift comes after a "Washington post" report detailing Russia's role in the election and president Obama struggled to stop them. President trump tweeting since the Obama administration was told way before the 2016 election that the Russians were meddling, why no action? Focus on them and not ""T." I know you thought Hillary would win. How could you not reveal important information about Russia hacking? Reporter: But Democrats too. He should have spoken out to the American people and said, this is what Russia is doing. Russia has had better stop it. Reporter: Not just Russia. Six months on the job and he's still tweeting about the election and his opponent writing Hillary Clinton colluded with the democratic party in order to beat crazy Bernie Sanders. Is she allowed to so collude? Unfair to Bernie. A lot of tweets this weekend but today president trump meets with India's prime minister right here at the white house. They are expected to issue statements together but they are not expected to be taking questions from the full white house press corps, George. The president has only had one full white house press conference since taking office. A long time, Cecilia, thanks very much.

