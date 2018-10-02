Trump will not declassify Democratic memo

The memo from Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee responds to a document by GOP committee members accusing the FBI and Justice Department of bias in seeking surveillance of a former Trump campaign adviser.
1:47 | 02/10/18

