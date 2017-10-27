Transcript for Trump discusses brother's addiction during opioid announcement

sitting there like this. Hunker down. The white house and president trump is taking on the opioid crisis invoking his own family's history with addiction. I had a brother, best-looking guy, best personality, much better than mine, but he had a problem. He had a problem with alcohol and he would tell me, don't drink. Don't drink. He would say it over and over and over again. And to this day I've never had a drink. Nour according to the CDC 91 deaths a day from overdoses and 21% who are prescribed them misuse them and the economic burden is $78.5 billion. Jon Karl, they're calling it a public health emergency facing criticism for not declaring the more sweeping national emergency he promised. Reporter: He is but this is a significant move, one that public health experts say can make a difference. It does allow for the reallocation of some federal funds towards treatment and prevention. It it also makes it easier to obtain anti-addiction medication and the president is promising to stem the flow of illegal fentanyl from China. This is something that he says that he will raise when he visits beijing, raise it with the Chinese in November. The big question, though, is will the president ask for -- ask congress for more funds to deal with all this. I expect that he will but there is no indication of how much. Yeah, he's already facing criticism over that because his current budgets cut funding for places like the national institute of health which fund opioid research and prevention programs. Reporter: Not to mention the changes he wanted in medicaid and he's faced some criticism from some of his allies during the campaign because he did make this a big issue in the campaign. Meantime, yesterday the house passed that budget which sets the framework for those big tax cuts that the president is promising. A lot of indications now that the Republican leadership in the white house pushed very hard to get this done as quickly as possible. Even though most members of congress, most of the public don't know the details of the plan yet. Reporter: Well, because the plan hasn't been released and they're talking about getting it done by Thanksgiving. George, in the past major tax bills have taken many month, if not years to get done, this would be record time. One Republican said speed kills. In other words, by doing this fast they hope to kill any opposition to the plan? Jon Karl, thanks very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.