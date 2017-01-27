Transcript for Trump Doubles Down on Building 'Serious' Mexico Wall

A big week for the president too here and another busy day overnight. Headlines coming in right now. President trump took his first flight on air force one and gave the press a rare look inside the oval office in the sky. Beautiful, great plane. Really beautiful. This is a very special plane for a lot of reasons. Outside of just being a plane. As we said it's been a busy first full week for the president and this morning a Kremlin spokesman confirms that president trump and president Putin will speak tomorrow. And there is a question about a phone call the president made to the national park service after the inauguration. But let's start with Cecilia Vega on the escalating war of words with Mexico. Good morning, Cecilia. Reporter: Yeah, robin, good morning to you. This is, of course, all about that wall, the U.S. And Mexico, one of our most important allies and trading partners at a standoff this morning but as one foreign leader cancels a visit to the white house today, another one is headed here. Despite a potential diplomat disaster with America's neighbor to the south, president trump overnight offering strong words about his plans to build that wall. I'm talking about a real wall. I'm talking about a wall that's got to be like serious and even that, of course, you'll have people violated but we'll have people waiting for them when they do. Reporter: In an interview with Fox News the president not backing down. Look, the wall is necessary. That's not just politics. And yet it is good for the heart of the nation in a certain way because people want protection and a wall protects. Reporter: But this morning the white house seems to be uncertain over ideas about how to pay for that wall. Press secretary Sean spicer first telling reporters aboard air force one the president is considering a hefty 20% tax on goods imported from Mexico, part of a proposed tax overhaul. We can do $10 billion a year and easily pay for the wall through that mechanism alone. Reporter: Others fearing it pay be passed on to American consumers and Lindsey graham tweeting any policy proposal which drives up costs of Corona, tequila, or marguerites that is a big time bad idea. The white house forced to clarify saying it was just one way the wall could be paid for. I've said many times that the American people will not pay for the wall. And I've made that clear to the government of Mexico. Reporter: Mexico's president, not happy. He abruptly backed out of next week's visit to the U.S. Trump telling Republican lawmakers in Philadelphia the cancellation was mutual. Unless Mexico is going to treat the United States fairly with respect, such a meeting would be fruitless. Reporter: But Mexico's president took to Twitter saying he canceled the meeting. And uk prime minister Theresa may is headed here to the white house today. This is, of course, president trump's first meeting with a foreign leader since he took office and some of his comments on torture and America first are putting may in a very difficult position, robin. All eyes on that press conference here at the white house later today. And we will, of course, carry it here on ABC live and there's also been a lot of talk about the so-called sanctuary cities and appears the mayor in Miami will follow through with what the white house wants. Reporter: This is, of course, in response to the president's plan to gut funding to sanctuary cities. The mayor of miami-dade ordering that prison, county jails comply with federal immigration request, that's something they haven't been doing and would effectively gut the sanctuary city program there. The president called this a strong move.

