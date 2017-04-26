Transcript for Trump expected to call for major cuts in tax blueprint

Let's bring in Jon Karl for more on the story. Starting with the tax plan. The president apparently proposing major change that could cut his own personal tax bill by more than half. Yeah, Cecilia mentioned the corporate tax rate would go from 35% to 15%. And reportedly, this would apply to companies that file taxes through the personal tax code. George, that would mean companies like the trump organization. So it's quite possible this would mean a windfall for Donald Trump personally and his family. Of course, we won't know for sure because he hasn't released his tax returns. Right. But instead of paying 39.6% in personal, he would pay 15% under his own plan. The president backing off demands to fund the border wall right now. It looks like he's going to get increased money for border security. He'll get a big increase for military spending. And the drama maz has dissipated. This counts as an achievement. A victory for the president. No real threat of a shutdown. And he gets many of his priorities funded. Many, but not if wall. Not the wall. On sanctuary cities, the president has another setback in the court. The 9th circuit court saying the the justice department can't punish sanctuary cities by withholding federal funds. Yeah, this is another big setback in the courts for the president's agenda. The travel ban executive order was knocked down. This knocked down. The president says he'll see the 9th circuit in the supreme court. Taking the battle all the way up. There's no doubt we'll see a big battle in the supreme court over the president's priorities, one in which Neil Gorsuch could be the key vote. Jon Karl, thank you very

