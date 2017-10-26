Trump expresses optimism on tax reform

More
President Trump said in an interview on Fox Business he asked senators to pass tax reform with "no changes" and said again that he plans to declare the opioid epidemic a national emergency.
2:09 | 10/26/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump expresses optimism on tax reform

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50729935,"title":"Trump expresses optimism on tax reform","duration":"2:09","description":"President Trump said in an interview on Fox Business he asked senators to pass tax reform with \"no changes\" and said again that he plans to declare the opioid epidemic a national emergency.","url":"/GMA/video/trump-expresses-optimism-tax-reform-50729935","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.