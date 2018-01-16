Transcript for Trump faces more fallout from immigrant comments

Another week of Russia being front and center. Let's talk to Matthew dowd and Meghan McCain of "The view." This new attack on senator Durbin. It seems like whenever the white house gets a head of steam the president gets in the way. If there's one thing trump supporters and non-trump supporters can agree on, they want the president to stop tweeting. All are self-inflicted and the fact he keeps saying things that are -- you know, things that I can't say on television and then trying to backtrack and sort of switch the narrative from what he said about the blank holes over the weekend is fascinating but I found it tone deaf given it was martin Luther king day. The president's ability to get his allies to go along with him on these stories. Well, it's an amazing situation and I'll agree with Meghan on all of this. This is a guy who had a victory within his grasp and then through a series of fumbles and personal fouls, he's put himself in a situation where he has to be like case Keenum to throw a 61-yard pass to stefon Diggs to win it when it was a victory he already had. The thing that's amazing to me the inability of the GOP and congress to provide the checks and balances on this president who seemed to constantly go along with the crazy stuff he does. And, Meghan, do you agree with what Jon Karl is reporting, this puts more pressure on Republicans to get a deal on immigration? In yes, 100%, but this -- the blank hole that I can't say on national television, I thought that was a siren song sort of signal to the base of his supporters. If you watch anything on cable news, everyone from tucker Carlson to Ann Coulter was losing their minds at the idea of a DACA deal being put forth and I think he's struggling with the fact that DACA is immensely popular not just with Republicans but with Democrats as well and it's in the nation's best interest in my opinion to continue on with the bill but at the same time when you run on Mexicans are immigrants are rapists and CIAs and sort of have this siren song against the base I think that he's struggling with whether or not he's going to continue to be loyal. We've heard in those first hours the ??resident seemed to think it was playing okay for him before he came out with denials. Matt, on this testimony today from Steve Bannon before the house intelligence committee, those comments he made about the Russia investigation inflammatory in the "Fire and fury" book. The question is will he stick by them under oath? We're in a fundamentally bizarre territory where Donald Trump fired basically three campaign managers, one Paul manafort is under multiple indictment, two campaign managers as I say were also fired are now going to testify on the hill related to whether or not there was Russian coordination or Russian collusion in the midst of this. This is uncharted territory, George that we have never seen in a president in the first year in office. Matt dowd. Yeah, no, I am fascinated to see whether Bannon continues to turn in the hearings because he did with Michael Wolff. He's completely toothless. No funding from the mercers so this seems like a situation where he might turn and give us some of the information I think all of us are waiting to hear. We will be watching. Thank you both very much.

