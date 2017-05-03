Transcript for Trump flashed anger at senior officials over ongoing Russia stories

Reports of turmoil inside the white house. Sources telling ABC news the president had furious exchanging with senior staff inside the oval office. You see some of it right there. David Wright is in west palm beach where the president is spending the weekend with that so fired up. David, good morning. Reporter: Good morning, Tom. The president spent his Saturday night huddled with attorney general Jeff sessions and senior adviser Steve Bannon. The white house busily doing damage control, trying to put the Russia story behind them, but clearly, struggling. On Monday, the attorney general is expected to offer the senate judiciary committee a detailed exlan nation of his failure to tell the truth at his confirmation hearings when sessions denied having had any communications with Russian officials on behalf of the trump campaign. In retrospect I should have slowed down, but I did meet one Russian official a couple of times. Reporter: Senior white house sources tell ABC news the president was so upset when sessions announced he'll recuse himself from any campaign-related investigations that trump went ballistic. According to sources, system moning top aides for a meeting moments before departing for Florida. And erupting at them in anger. At 10 dln 40 Friday morning, marine one, prepped and waiting, a TV camera in the rose garden captured a glimpse of the tense scene unfolding inside the oval office. That's Steve Bannon gesturing furious usely. Reince Priebus and ban jnon were both scheduled to go with the president to Florida. Sources say after the meeting, the two of them volunteering to stay behind. Trump made it crystal clear that a week he had hoped would be a triumph -- We'll look back on tonight as when this new chapter of American greatness began -- Reporter: -- Should instead end up mired in conversations. We should have had a good week. We should have had a good weekend. But once again, back to Russia, how one senior official summed it all up. Many trump supporters. Still behind him. Organizing the March for trump events. Which met with counterdemonstrations in California and Washington. As for the tense oval office meeting, Bannon ended up making his own way down here to Florida not on air force one. The white house cautioned us not to read too much into the fact that chief of staff reince Priebus had not come down here. He always planned to spend Saturday night and Sunday in D.C. The white house is struggling with its messaging. That's clearly a source of frustration. Tom and Paula? Certainly is. David Wright, thank you. We want to bring in ABC's chief global affairs correspondent, Martha Raddatz, joining us from Washington where she'll host "This week" later this morning. Good morning. Good morning. Where do we begin? Let's go back to the statement. Neither president Obama nor any white house official ever ordered surveillance on any U.S. Citizen. Now, Martha, that's what the statement sis. What does it not say? It's kind of what Kate said to you. What it's not saying is whether or not there actually was a wiretap ordered through FISA. We don't really know that for sure. Donald Trump clearly thinks there was something ordered. Some sort of wiretap ordered. But he has, as we have said all morning, not offered any proof. Martha, the president gave a speech to congress on Tuesday. By most accounts, a home run. How does this now slow his agenda? Tom, you and I were both sits here on this set Tuesday night and talked about a pivot that president trump was very presidential in that speech. He stuck to policy questions. He outlined his agenda. But, days later, he's the one who tweeted and changed all of that. And the focus is now on what he started and what he's accusing president Obama of doing. So I think that speech seems about two months behind us now. It was only a couple of days ago. Now, if trump was trying to change this subject from Russia with this tweet storm, Martha, did he succeed? Boy, he sure did not. He may have put the focus back on himself. Back on the investigation. Maybe a little off Jeff sessions and the recusal, which we're reporting he was apparently angry that he did recuse himself. But still, everyone is going to focus on Russia because that's what the president of the united States keeps talking about. He certainly does. It's an understatement to say you have a busy morning. We do. We're going get the white house to talk about this. Okay. Look forward to it, Martha. Thank you. She's going to be going one on one with the trump and Obama spokes people. Former Obama press secretary Josh earnest. Republican representative Sarah Huckabee.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.