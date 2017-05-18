Transcript for Trump to hold high-stakes meetings on 1st international trip

In the midst of all this, president trump, of course, is preparing for his first international trip tomorrow. Our chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz has more and in light of all these recent event, how does this impact the president's upcoming trip? Reporter: Well, robin, he is under a cloud of suspicion with world leaders having no idea how this will end. He starts the trip in Saudi Arabia with an ambitious goal bringing together Muslim leaders from around the world and announcing what the white house is calling an Arab nato to help in the fight against terrorism and to put pressure on Iran, but he will go into those meetings knowing that he shared information with the Russians about the islamic state which reportedly has put at risk the life of a source who was helping in the fight against ISIS. It will be a very complicated trip. Robin. Yes, it will. All right, Martha, thank you.

