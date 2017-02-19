Transcript for Trump holds a 'campaign' rally a month into his presidency

Thanks for tuning in, everybody. We have big political news as well as breaking weather stories. Yeah, look at the shots of vehicles stuck in the mud in California after a huge rainstorm. A second storm is moving in. We mentioned vob back with us. He's just back from the storm zone. He'll have the forecast in a few minutes. We begin with president trump, striving to restore order to an administration that has dealt with plenty of turmoil. At his private residence today, he'll be interviewing four people for a job. He's trying to revert to campaign mode. He held a campaign rally. A bona fide campaign rally on STD. Clearly luxuriating in the response of the crowd. 9,000 attending the rally. Mary Bruce is with the president in west palm beach this morning. Hi, Mary. Reporter: Hi, good morning. The president's week end here in Florida has been a sharp contrast to his turbulent week in Washington. The president turning to campaigning to get a boost from his supporters. While he's facing cheering fans, many of his GOP colleagues are facing angry voters at town halls across the country. This is a state where we all had great victory together. Reporter: Back on the trail and back in his element. Just 30 days into his presidency, Donald Trump day bug his 2020 campaign in Florida. I want to be among my friends and among the people. Reporter: It looked a loss like 2016. The same campaign play list. The familiar signs. And a supportive crowd. It's about 4:00 in the morning, and my goal was completed. I'm the first one online. Reporter: For that trump enthusiast, gene Huber, all that waiting paid off. That's my guy right there. Hop over the fence, come on. He can do it. Reporter: Pushing flu secret service to grab the president of the United States. I knew he was going to do this for us. A star is born. Reporter: One big difference from pastorallies, the entrance on air force one. The candidate now also the ptd. Trump insists his administration is off to a strong start. The white house is running so smoothly. So smoothly. Reporter: And many of his supporters agree. Thank you, Donald Trump. Reporter: Though some did share one complaint. Stop arguing with the people and do your job. Reporter: Stop arguing with people and do your job? Yes. Reporter: His administration is facing real challenges. And now Republican lawmakers are feeling the backlash. Voters voicing their concerns at town halls from New York. We need to get this Russian thing outside of the political arena. This is an American thing. Reporter: To South Carolina. I -- Reporter: Now, the president is back at mar-a-lago where he'll spend the day meeting with those possible replacements for national security adviser. That announcement is expected to come soon. Also coming this week, the president's revised travel ban. Dan and Paula? A lot more news to come. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.