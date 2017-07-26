Trump leaves open possibility of firing Sessions

President Trump said he would have "picked somebody else" had he known Attorney General Jeff Sessions would recuse himself from the Russia investigation and said "time will tell" when asked about Sessions' future as attorney general.
2:43 | 07/26/17

