Transcript for Trump lobbies hard for GOP health care bill

Okay, Mary, thanks. More on this from our chief white house correspondent Jon Karl and the white house as Mary said scrambling now to get these votes along with the speaker but it was the president's own confusing comments about the amendment that created some of the trouble. Reporter: Well, that certainly didn't help but the president is deeply engaged personally engaged on this and I'm told just yesterday he spoke to 15 different Republican house members who are either no or undecided on this bill. I'm also told that more Republicans, a handful are expected here at the white house this morning to meet with the president. They're looking at trying to make some slight tweaks, some slight changes to get to yes. A top official here at the white house told me they still think they can pass it this week by a razor thin margin but I've got to tell you Republicans I have spoken to on capitol hill are much less optimistic about seeing it pass. In the meantime, the president seemed stung on the reporting to keep the government open and had that tweet calling for a possible government shutdown in September. Reporter: Yeah, I've really never seen anything quite like this. Just look at the tweet again, the words here, our country needs a good shutdown in September to fix mess. We went round and around with the director of management and budgetere yesterday saying what does he mean? What is a good shutdown? They insist they still hope one doesn't happen but if you need a shutdown to change things so be it, the odd thing is the president came out shortly after that and declared victory on this spending bill, so a very interesting day here at the white house yesterday. The president took some heat for inviting the Philippine lead leader duterte to the white house and as "The Washington post" is reporting the president and his family were appearing in promotional advertisements for trump tower in Manila up until this week. Reporter: "The post" asked questions about it. It's not owned by the trump organization but a licensing deal, he got wean $1 million and $6 million between 2014 and 2015, you know, clear potential conflict of interest there, George. That's what ethics experts are saying, Jon, thanks very much.

