Transcript for Trump names his pick for new FBI director ahead of Comey testimony

President trump is heading to Cincinnati this morning to push his new infrastructure plan. This as top intelligence officials including the director of national intelligence Dan coats and deputy attorney general rod Rosenstein testify on capitol hill about the Russia investigation. Let's go to our senior justice correspondent Pierre Thomas with more on what to expect and there is this new report that the president may have also pressured Dan coats in that Russia investigation. Reporter: Amy, good morning. That's right. Top law enforcement and intelligence officials on capitol hill today admit new allegations of president trump trying to get others to help push back against the FBI's investigation of Michael Flynn. Who had been forced to resign over Russia. "The Washington post" reporting that president trump asked director of national intelligence Dan coats to intervene with then FBI director James Comey on the Michael Flynn investigation. Coats and other top intelligence and law enforcement officials are likely to face tough questions before the senate intelligence committee. Deputy attorney general rod Rosenstein may get questions about his role in the firing of Comey. How he feels about the white house first suggesting that he was the catalyst for the firing of Comey when it was the president's idea. He also may face questions about the appointment of a special counsel and senators are expected to press NSA director Mike Rogers on whether president trump asked him to push back on the notion it was collusion between trump campaign associates and the Russians. With former director Comey's dramatic testimony before congress, now a little more than 24 hours away, battle lines are already being drawn. Last night supporters of the president releasing a TV ad attacking Comey. James Comey, just another D.C. Insider only in it for himself. Reporter: Thursday after weeks of silence, Comey is finally going to have his say. Sources close to Comey telling ABC news, he will describe an uncomfortable relationship with president trump with repeated encounters that made him uneasy. One source saying on that meeting where he asked Comey for loyalty Comey not only refused to give it, he says but believes it was an amateurish attempt to bring the FBI director under the president's wing. Comey was constantly assessing the president's motive, unsure whether trump was doing something sinister or someone used to getting his way and apparently unaware that the FBI director is supposed to be independent. But Comey was concerned enough to take notes about certain meetings. Especially the one where trump allegedly suggested he go easy on Michael Flynn who had been forced to resign. Two sources tell ABC news that shortly after that meeting, Comey told attorney general sessions that he did not want to be left alone with the president, believing it was inappropriate. Trump has flatly denied these allegations, on Tuesday when asked about Comey, trump -- I wick him luck. Reporter: So today a lot of senior officials on the hot seat with Russia again front and center on capitol hill. George. Today and tomorrow. Pierre, thanks very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.