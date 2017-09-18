Transcript for Trump prepares to deliver 1st United Nations address

ideas, the prime minister said. She is one of many leaders coming for the general assembly including president trump as he prepares for a packed week of diplomacy. North Korea high on the agenda. The U.S. And South Korea conducted joint military drills over the region and back in Washington a new twist in the health care battle to replace and replace omalucare before the September 30th deadline and Jon Karl tracking it all. , Goo. President trump quite literally takes the world stage this week appearing before the united nations, an organization he once declared is not a friend of America. President trump is back in new York. Familiar territory to be sure but for him an entirely unfamiliar forum, his debut before the united nations. A chance to address world leaders highly skeptical of his America first agenda. The speech is a tremendous opportunity, obviously, to reach so many world leaders at the same time. Reporter: As a candidate, trump harshly criticized the U.N. As anti-american. The united nations is not a friend of democracy. It's not a friend to freedom. It's not a friend even to the United States of America. Reporter: No issue looms larger this week than north Korea. The trump administration seeks to rally support for pressuring Kim Jong-un to give up his nuclear weapons. If the United States has to defend itself or defend its allies in any way, North Korea will be destroyed, and we all know that and none of us want that. None of us want war. Reporter: Overnight the U.S. And South Korea conducted joint military drills in the face of North Korea's defiance. Over the weekend the president took to Twitter to hang a new nickname on North Korea's Kim Jong-un. I spoke with president moon of South Korea last night. Asked him how rocket man is doing. Long gas lines forming in north Korea. Too bad. The presidents' days will be packed with meeting after meeting with world leaders. It's been called the diplomatic equivalent of speed dating from hell. While he's toned down his criticism of the U.N., he'll still issue a challenge. The united nations has to reform to meet the goals and objectives laid out by the great secretary-general there and to be true to its charter. Reporter: One of the biggest questions facing the president this week is what he'll do with the Iran nuclear deal negotiated by president Obama. The white house is strongly suggesting he may pull out of the agreement, and, George, of course, that is an agreement still strongly supported by our closest allies in Europe. They are pushing back very hard on that. More unity on the issue of north Korea and the president's representative yesterday I was spiking with general Mcmaster saying any north Korean nuclear weapons are unacceptable. And there is a filing Kim Jong-un and his father before him went with confidence that the United States did not have a military option. That there was nothing the United States could or would do militarily and there is a growing sense that the president, that the administration must do something toee race that doubt. On the domestic front repeal and replace omalucare looked like it was dead but new effort to bring it back and have to get it done before the September 30th deadline and have to pick up a few more votes. The Republicans are suddenly trying to get this going again and I think what is happening they have seen that president trump has been willing to work with Democrats and if the Republicans can't get it dong on their own, they are worried that he will go and do something with Democrats that they really won't like but there's a chance but it's a tight margin. Jon Karl, thanks very much. September 30th will be here before we know it. Now to the history making

