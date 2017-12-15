Transcript for Trump pushes to finish tax reform before Christmas

going anywhere for now. We'll see what happens as the year progresses. More from Jon Karl and Matthew dowd. Jon, let's begin with the tax bill. So little room to maneuver right now. A lot of final details set and this objection from senator Marco Rubio at the last minute complicates things. Reporter: It sure does. The white house is confident they will get the votes but, George, this is the world they are living in now, especially now that the Democrats won in Alabama and Doug Jones getting sworn in in January. Basically you have a situation where every Republican senator can be king, anybody, anybody can stand up and object and they have to meet their concerns to get it passed unless there is democratic support so looks like Rubio, if they are going to pass this, Rubio ultimately will get his way. They'll have to give him a lot and let's talk about more broadly here, the Republican leadership does seem convinced they have to get it done. What could be puzzling is this bill is tremendously unpopular right now. Yeah, they are making an assumption that a legislative victory will equal a political victory. All you have to do is reflect on recent history. They thought the same thing about Obamacare and@ ended up a red wave coming. The same thing here. Unpopular president pushing an unpopular bill through an unpopular congress is not a recipe for success and Donald Trump has done something I didn't think was possible made tax cuts unpopular and Obamacare popular. But they do seem determined to push ahead and, Jon, meantime, the president going to the FBI headquarters today even as in recent days he's been repeating that criticism of the FBI. Reporter: You know, you remember the president was supposed to go to FBI headquarters back in may, but the firing of James Comey made that virtually impossible. He did not go. This time he's not actually going to the headquarters, George, he's going to the FBI's academy talking to those that go through its course down there, but you're right, an organization he said is in Tatters and his own FBI director has said is actually doing quite well. And, Matt dowd, it's coming as you're seeing Republicans ramp up their criticism of the investigation by special counsel Mueller. I thinkthis is unreal the president is doing this. I was going to call an audible and ask Michael a question. How would you feel if somebody who thought -- you thought was a friend of yours trash talked you, trash talked your team and then showed up in the locker room and said, don't you love me? That's what he's doing by going to the FBI. That's what's happened a few times. I guess that's the answer for today. Thank you, Michael. And thank you, George.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.