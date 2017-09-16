Transcript for Trump responds to London terror attack

Meantime, president trump is taking heat over what he tweeted about the London terror attack. The president getting a rebuke from the Britain prime minister about making what may be unsupported statements in the middle of a terror investigation. ABC's Gloria Riviera is in Somerset, New Jersey, near where the president is staying this weekend ahead of the upcoming united nations general assembly meeting in New York City. Gloria, good morning to you. Reporter: Good morning, Dan. That's right. And this is not the first time president trump has touched a nerve in his criticism of how the uk handles these terror incidents or intelligence issues. And this time British officials are calling his comments extremely unhelpful. Our hearts and prayers go out to the people of London who suffered a vicious terrorist attack. Reporter: President trump offering sympathy for the victims of the attack as Britain's prime minister scolded the president for his initial reaction on Twitter. Another attack in London by a loser terrorist. These are sick and depended people who were in the sights of Scotland yard. Must be proactive. Our George Stephanopoulos sat down with prime minister Theresa may in the hours following the attack. President trump was up and tweeting this morning. He said that those behind the this were in the sights of Scotland yard. Is that true? Well, I don't think it's helpful for anyone to speculate what is on ongoing investigation. Reporter: In Washington the president's team backpedaling attempting to explain what the president meant. Obviously all of our law enforcement efforts are focused on this terrorist threat so I think if there was an attack here, god forbid, we would say they were in the sights of the FBI so I think he didn't mean anything beyond that. Reporter: But the president was clear in reviving his call for a tougher travel ban on some majority Muslim countries in the wake of the attack. The travel ban into the united States should be far larger, tougher and more specific, but stupidly that would not be politically correct. I think what is important is that we're able to have the powers to identify people who may be wanting to cause us harm and are plotting to cause us harm. Reporter: The U.S. Embassy in London is warning Americans traveling to the uk or already in the country that Ian mentioned that threat level remains high and should review their personal security plans. Dan, Paula. Gloria Riviera reporting in from New Jersey, thank you. You can see much more of George's interview with the British prime minister Theresa may Sunday morning on "This week" right here on ABC. It is time for some expert analysis. Joining us from Washington is ABC news political commentator cokie Roberts. Good Saturday morning to you. Good morning to you, Paula. Dan. So yet again here we are stalking about a controversial tweet from president trump. Is this one having the people who pulled off the latest terror attack in their sight, does this really have any long-term consequences? No but what it shows is Donald Trump is Donald Trump. We've had a week of a quiet white house with a president meeting with democratic leaders, having this cabinet to camp David, going down to the hurricane disaster areas and all of it being very presidential. And all of a sudden now we have back the tweets and it just shows you that you can't just count on Donald Trump to be anything other than Donald Trump. And that's what those tweets were showing us. You mentioned the meeting with the democratic leaders. I want to talk about that Beuse there's been so much talk about this agreement or what appears to be an agreement that trump may have reached with democratic leaders. Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi to protect the so-called d.r.e.a.m.ers. We know that some trump supporters are really upset about this, but interestingly, politico posted a story overnight about how some liberals on the left are also upset. So I want to ask you how much of a political risk is there here for chuck and Nancy as trump calls them? His new best friends chuck and Nancy who he probably does get along with better than Mitch Mcconnell and Paul Ryan. Someone from Kentucky and Wisconsin as opposed to New York and San Francisco. But the truth is, it's always difficult to govern and that's what Pelosi and Schumer are doing, finding a way to protect those 700,000 to 8,000,000 people covered about the deferred action program and people on the left and right hate that. They want to just fight and they want to characterize the other side as the enemy and use it in political campaigns. And so the leaders of the Democrats like the leaders of the Republicans have to be careful of the people at their Bice and make sure that they are not angry and right now in the congress, you have very few Democrats who are not part of that liberal base because all of the people would were more moderate have lost and it makes it harder for Schumer and Pelosi but they're very good at dealing with their members and I think that if they really can get a deal to protect all those young immigrants, that that will be a feather in their caps. Cokie Roberts, always a pleasure to have you on. Thank you very much.

