Transcript for Trump speaks out about James Comey firing

A busy day in Washington. All eyes on president trump today after the firing of James Comey. He's meeting with top staff. H.R. Mcmaster, the national security adviser. And then John Kelly. As the fire storm grows over the decision to fire Comey. The deputy attorney general, rod Rosenstein, he's been asked to brief senators. Some senators asking to hear from attorney general Jeff sessions about his role. The search is now on for a replacement for Comey this morning. Five candidates are being considered. We're learning more about how Comey reacted to being let go as president trump contradicts his administration, admitting he was, indeed, thinking about the Russia investigation when he made his decision. Our chief white house correspondent Jon Karl has new details. Joins us from Washington. Reporter: Good morning, robin. To the trump is now acknowledging that the investigation into Russia ties with his campaign, an investigation that the FBI was overseeing, was on his mind when he fired James Comey. When I decided to just do it, said to myself, said, you know, this Russia thing with trump and Russia is a made-up story. It's an excuse by the Democrats for having lost an election that they should have won. Reporter: President trump now acknowledges that when he fired his FBI director, he was thinking about the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. But he says he still wants the bureau to see that investigation through. If Russia or anybody else is trying to interfere with our elections, I think it's a horrible thing. And I want to get to the bottom of it. I want to make sure it will never, ever happen. Reporter: Trump insists in the interview with NBC, he never undered jam Comey to put the investigation to an end. Did you ask him to drop the investigation? No, never. I want the investigation speeded up. Did anyone from the white house ask him to end the investigation? Why would they do that? Any surrogates on the white house behalf? Not that I know of. I want to find out if there was a problem with an election having to do with Russia. Or by the way, anybody else. Any other country. Reporter: Democrats aren't buying it. I think the reality is this has everything to do with the Russia investigation and the president's discomfort with Comey leading that investigation. It may well produce impeachment proceedings. We're very far from that possibility. Reporter: In his letter firing Comey, the president claimed the FBI director told him three times that he was not personally under investigation. Trump says the first time was over dinner at the white house. A dinner he says he believes Comey requested. He wanted to stay on as the FBI head. And I said, I'll consider. We'll see what happens. But, we had a very nice dinner. Reporter: Trump says in two separate phone calls with Comey, he was told he is many the clear. I said, if it's possible, would you let me know, aim under investigation. He said, you're not under investigation. I know that I'm not under investigation. Me, personally. I'm not talking about campaigns or anything else. I'm not under investigation. Reporter: As for why trump decided to fire Comey, the president contradicted what the interview what his senior staff has been saying for days, that the decision was triggered by deputy attorney general rod roenzstein. He provided strong leadership to act on the recommendation of the attorney general. He made a recommendation, but regardless, I was going to fire Comey. Reporter: I requested the white house department secretary to explain the two accounts. Why were so many people giving answers that were not correct? I know you would love to report that we were misled. Reporter: You gave ans that weren't true. I have had several conversation with the president. I didn't ask that question correctly. Reporter: Was the vice president in the dark, too. Nobody was in the dark, Jonathan. Our story is consistent. Reporter: The president was also asked about the unusual optics of the meeting he had the morning after he fired Comey, an oval office meeting with the Russian foreign minister, also the Russian ambassador there. He said, it was good the meet with people. We had a xwd conversation. It was very public and people knew it was happening. People knew it was happening, but for more than 24 hours, the only images coming out of the meeting were the photos taken by the Russians and released by the Russian government.

