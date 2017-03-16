Transcript for Trump speaks out about unsubstantiated wiretap claim

Let's bring in Martha Raddatz for more. So, Martha, what do you make of this latest trump comment? Well, I think you have to go back to the beginning. Those were very, very definitive tweets that the president put out. His staff later and all officials were trying to say, oh, well, if we prove this, but it wasn't an if. President trump said that Obama tapped his phones. And right now what you have is even people in the Republican party as Pierre said are not really backing him on this. Because their credibility is on the line. This is very, very different. Donald Trump may be doubling down but so far there's absolutely no evidence. Right, we even heard from attorney general Jeff sessions who says he has given president trump no reason to believe this occurred. No one is backing up trump at this point. Absolutely nothing and president trump can say certain things may come out in the next two weeks but unless it is what he said he's going to have a credibility problem. What could come out? What interesting items could he possibly be referring to. You heard kellyanne Conway in the last couple of weeks talk about different kinds of surveillance, I think she even said a microwave oven or misspoke and said they can surveil you with that or your television and we have heard about that, the television but that has nothing to do with president Obama wiretapping president trump. No evidence. All right, Martha Raddatz, we appreciate it. Thanks so much. George. Okay, guys, thanks. So much happening in Washington

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.