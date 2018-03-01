Trump taunts North Korea with nuclear button tweet

More
President Trump boasted to Kim Jong Un that he had a "much bigger & more powerful" nuclear button, adding, "and my Button works."
2:05 | 01/03/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump taunts North Korea with nuclear button tweet

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52111830,"title":"Trump taunts North Korea with nuclear button tweet","duration":"2:05","description":"President Trump boasted to Kim Jong Un that he had a \"much bigger & more powerful\" nuclear button, adding, \"and my Button works.\"","url":"/GMA/video/trump-taunts-north-korea-nuclear-button-tweet-52111830","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.