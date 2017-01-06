Transcript for Trump teases to announcement on Paris climate accord

President trump just hours away from making that big announcement about the Paris climate accord. This could be a dramatic break from the world community. Right now only Syria and Nicaragua have not signed on. This morning more than 40 house Democrats are calling for Jared Kushner to lose his security clearance over reports he failed to properly disclose secret meetings with the Russians. Former vice president Joe Biden launching a new political action committee called American possibilities and it is sparking some speculation he could run in 2020. We want to start with the president's climate deal decision. Our senior white house correspondent Cecilia Vega is at the white house. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning. White house sources tell us the president is likely to pull out of that Paris climate deal today. The president himself not offering any hints, instead he is tapping into his days as a reality TV star teasing ahead to that big announcement this afternoon. His announcement came overnight in the form of what else, a tweet. President trump says his much anticipated decision on the Paris climate accord will come today at 3:00 P.M. In the rose garden. It's a decision he's been talking up for days. Yesterday at the white house -- Any decision on the Paris climate deal, Mr. President? Are you close? Very soon. I'm hearing from a lot of people both ways. Reporter: Even on his big foreign trip saying he would make his final decision this week. Both in and outside the white house, the lobbying is fierce. His inner circle deeply divided. Chief strategist Steve Bannon along with 22 senate Republicans pushing for withdrawal. Chief economic adviser Gary Cohen, a Democrat and daughter ivanka pushing to stay. Apple's Tim cook and Tesla's Elon Musk making personal last-minute pleas, musk even threatening to resign from white house advisory councils if the president backs out of the deal. Global warming, a lot of it is a hoax. It's a money making industry, okay. That was then candidate trump on the campaign trail. Aides say the president's views on climate change are evolving. Now the president seems poised to back out of that landmark climate deal dismissing the advice of even the pope. Prompting responses from both sides of the aisle. Bernie Sanders called it a horrific mistake and former Republican governor Mitt Romney tweeted affirmation of the Paris agreement is not only about the climb, it is also about America remaining the global leader. Well, polls show a majority of Americans overwhelmingly oppose withdrawing from the Paris deal but, George, as you say, if the U.S. Does leave this accord it would leave us with two other countries standing alongside, Nicaragua and Syria. Yeah, big break right there. Meantime, Hillary Clinton not going anywhere. She's out in public again last night talking about the election, talking about this climate deal change, as well. Reporter: This is basically 2016 all over again blaming her loss on the FBI director to James Comey to even her own party. Take a listen to that one. I get the nomination. So, I'm now the nominee of the democratic party. I inherit nothing from the democratic party. What do you mean nothing. I mean it was bankrupt. It was on the verge of insolvency. Its data was mediocre to poor, nonexistent, wrong. I had to inject money into it. Reporter: With that cue, the Twitter war, the president tweeted right after that, a few hours after she spoke, crooked Hillary Clinton now blames everybody but herself, refuses to say she was a terrible candidate and, of course, Hillary Clinton fired back with a tweet of her own, she is making fun of the president's tweet from a day earlier, that incomparable word saying that people in glass houses shouldn't throw stones. She used the word that none of us can pronounce so I will spare you my attempt to pronounce it again. Hers was retweeted tens of thousands times more than the president's original one. Covfefe, covfefe. I'm not saying it. Okay. Thank you, Cecilia. Over to Amy. All right, George, for more

