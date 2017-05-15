Transcript for Trump thought Comey firing would be 'very popular'

logging on for the first time. It will be a busy week for the trump administration. The court of appeals will take up his travel ban today reviewing a judge's decision to block it in March. President trump is meeting with the crown prince of Abu Dhabi ahead of his first foreign trip as president. On Friday he will go to Saudi ia, Israel and the Vatican. Before his trip, the president is hoping to announce a permanent replacement for fired FBI director James Comey. For more on that we go to our senior white house correspondent Cecilia Vega who is there in Washington. Good morning, Cecilia. Reporter: Robin, good morning to you. A busy week here is right and this morning, there seems to be agreement on one thing from both sides of the aisle. Both Republicans and Democrats say that if the president secretly recorded his conversations with James Comey, he needs to hand over those tapes. With controversy still swirling over president trump's surprise firing of FBI director James Comey, the president himself says he is shocked by the fallout. I thought that this would be a very popular thing that I did when I terminated Comey because all of the Democrats couldn't stand him. But because I terminated him they said, ah, we get some political points. We'll go against trump relationship the reaction has not let up. From the stat's top Democrat. There is a need to get to the bottom of this. There's a crisis of credibility with the president. Reporter: To those in his own party. I would advise the president not to tweet or comment about the investigation as we go forward. The Russians did interfere in our election. Reporter: The president's tweet suggesting he may have taped conversations with Comey also garnering reaction from both Republicans and Democrats. If, in fact, there are such recordings I think those recordings will be subpoenaed and I think they'll probably have to turn them over. We have to make sure they don't disappear. Reporter: President trump insists the investigation into Russian interference in the election will continue. I want to get to the bottom if Russ or anybody else is trying to tamper or play with our election. I don't want it ever to be even a question again. So if it takes longer let it take longer. Reporter: And "Snl" not letting up either with Melissa Mccarthy back as spicy. Yeah, were you surprised that he fired Comey before he fired you? Oh, god. Does that answer your question? I honestly hope to god it killed her. Reporter: "Snl" is definitely not letting up. In that fox interview the president was asked directly about his suggestion that there could be secret recordings. He would not talk about it. There are also this morning growing calls from Democrats for a special prosecutor, robin. The white house says that's not necessary. All right, Cecilia, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.