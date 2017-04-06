Transcript for Trump tweets about London attack overnight

morning. We appreciate it. President trump responded to the attack overnight. We need to be smart, vigilant, and tough. We need the travel ban as an extra level of safety. Let's bring in George Stephanopoulos, who will host "This week" later this morning. Good morning. Is there any way politically or legally it's likely to help trump pass the ban? It could galvanize support. Not going to make much difference in the courts. The white house has asked the supreme court to review the lower court decisions to put the travel ban on hold. They may decide to release that ban and allow the travel ban to go forward, as they consider the underlying arguments. This would be the first case that the president's appointee, judge Neil Gorsuch will be deciding on. I want to talk about the relationship between the uk and the U.S. It wiz seemingly vained after the Manchester bombing when American intelligence agencies leaked information to the American press. We have a serious terror problem. Five foiled plots in the last two weeks. How do you think this relationship is working? Was this jux a hiccup? I think it was just a hiccup. We would hope that our relationship with our closest ally would not be hindered by this. This does come in the wake of the president's trip to Europe where the president did take on our European allies, not just on this but on the issue of the Paris climate accord, the issue of nato. There has been tension there. I don't think it will hinder cooperation on issues related to terror. I want to remind everybody, George has a big show this morning. He'll speak with Susan rice about all of this. He'll go one on one with Scott Pruitt and former vice president Al gore. Coming up later this morning on "This week." Right here on ABC.

