Transcript for Trump works on 'dreamers' deal with Democrats

Florida still feeling effects of hurricane Irma. President trump and the first lady touring the damage there Thursday meeting with people affected by the storm and the president is edging closer to striking a deal with congress to protect the d.r.e.a.m.ers. Undocumented immigrants who came here as children and still facing confusion and fallout over that dinner with democratic leaders at the white house. Our congressional correspondent Mary Bruce is at the white house with more. Good morning, Mary. Reporter: Good morning, robin. Well, one thing is clear the president wants to allow d.r.e.a.m.ers to stay in the U.S. But the big question remain, how? What exactly is the plan? Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are scrambling to decipher mixed messages coming from here at the white house. This morning they want details. This morning, the president insists a deal is in the works to protect d.r.e.a.m.ers. We're working on a deal for DACA. Reporter: For the second time this month the president's negotiating with Democrats. In Florida Thursday to survey the damage of hurricane Irma. The president handed out sandwiches. And took selfies. But he's not offering many details on his new deal. What we do know, the president says he wants to allow d.r.e.a.m.ers to legally stay in the U.S. And beef up border security. What he's not insisting on in the deal -- We're going to build the wall. Reporter: -- Funding for his border wall. DACA now and the wall very soon. Reporter: That's a tough sell for some conservatives, Iowa's Steve king says the deal means trump's base is blown up, destroyed, irreparable and disillusioned beyond repair. But other Republicans who support immigration reform are praising the president for getting the ball rolling. All I can say is there's a deal to be made. I'm glad president trump is working with Democrat, Democrats will work with us here. Reporter: And what go a pathway to citizenship? Democrats say it's on the table. You have no doubt you and the president are on the sane page here? We agreed on our path. There is an understanding that down the road there is an eventually path to citizenship. Reporter: But the president says not so fast. We're not looking at citizenship. We're not looking at amnesty. Reporter: As lawmakers scramble for details leaders are reminding the president the buck stops with them. I think he understands he has to work with the congressional majority to get any legislative solution. Reporter: Democratic leaders are gloating thinking they're close to a deal but Republicans hold the cards here. Many I've talked to say the real question is whether Democrats will be able to get on board with the more conservative solution. Robin. That is the question, Mary. Thank you.

