Transcript for Trump's first 100 days: Building the Mexico border wall

We are back with a closer look at president trump's first 100 days. All week long analyzing where things stand with his key campaign promises and we kick it off with the pledge of building that wall on the border of Mexico. Cecilia Vega Cecilia veis here. Reporter: At the center, that wall. On day one he said he would build a big, beautiful wall, and Mexico would pay for it. It was the opening salvo to Donald Trump's presidential campaign. They're bringing drugs. They're bringing crime. They're rapists, and some I assume are good people. Reporter: Ever since then illegal immigration has been his rallying cry. Reporter: And signature promise. I will build a great wall and have Mexico pay for that wall, mark my words. Reporter: Within days of taking office, the president went to work, signing two executive orders, stripping federal funding from sanctuary cities, calling for triple the number of I.C.E. Officers, adding thousands of border patrol agents and ordering construction on the nearly 2,000 mile long wall. We're in the middle of a crises on our southern border. Beginning today the united States of America gets back control of its borders, gets back its borders. Reporter: The president's supporters applauded the crackdown. I think border security is good for Arizona. There's going to be a physical barrier. There's going to be manpower down on the border. Reporter: But others living in fear, like this undocumented mother in Los Angeles, worried her family would be torn apart. They have to stay here, they have to live here, and they don't have to be worried for us. Reporter: And now nearly 100 days in, construction on the wall expected to start this summer at the earliest. Bids have already been submitted. The price tag, estimates put it at $20 billion and counting. The president still pledging to make good on his promise. We're building the wall. In fact, it's going to start soon. Way ahead of schedule. Way ahead of schedule. Reporter: As for undocumented immigrants, compared to the same time last year under president Obama, immigration-related arrests are up nearly 33%, and illegal border crossings are down since the president took office more than 60% compared to this same month last year. The trump administration calling it a sign their hard line on immigration is working. These numbers are lower because dhs and doj have shown that we're serious about border security. Reporter: Okay, what about Mexico paying for that wall? Mexico's leaders saying they absolutely will pay for it. The president changing his tune, tweeting this weekend, eventually but at a later date Mexico will be paying in some form for the bodily needed wall. The secretary of state told me he hasn't even talked to the Mexican foreign minister. We'll talk more about this with Tom llamas and also Joe Kelly, theorning host at 96.5 in Orlando. Joe, let me begin with you. You talk to trump voters every day. 96% say they're standing by pr president trump right now and would vote for him again. What's the secret to his staying power with those voters? There's no sense that the trump supporters are backing off in their support for Donald Trump. They were there for him throughout the course of the campaign, particularly here in Orlando. The I-4 corridor was very important to his success and his successful election. And George, they're staying behind him and even when it seems as if Donald Trump has taken a step backwards, when he had his failure if you will on getting health care reform passed, the repeal and replace. So many of the trump supporters adamantly believe that that is part of the negotiation for president trump, that he loses on purpose so that he can win at a later date, that president trump is 15 steps ahead of everybody else. Losing on purpose, that's novel. But how about if he can't get Mexico to pay for this wall? I think that the bottom line is, and as we talk to people here in central Florida and we're a really diverse community here. There's not a day that goes by in which I don't hear a foreign language and not just Spanish but a lot of foreign languages day to day here in Orlando. The people who come to this country legally definitely want a wall put up, definitely want strong border security because they've paid a great price coming here to this country legally and they have just as big a problem with people who take shortcuts and come here illegally as president trump says he has. Let me bring in Tom llamas. This was the go-to line. As the crowd got a little too calm, he pulled out paying for the wall. It was a brilliant idea, some of his Republican rivals adopted it, others mocked it. It's also political gamble because you have to build a wall. There's no wiggle room there. A month after he announced his candidacy, he mentioned the wall, as Cecilia reported, and then he goes town to the border. He actually spent more time with ro reporters than actually examining the border. He tapped into what Republicans were frustrated with. But the clock is ticking, George, and he has to point to something or stand in front of something and say I got this wall built. Which is why he's insisting having some wall funding in this government funding bill that keeps the government open after the end of this week. If the Republicans don't go there, he's probably going to have to back off. The question is right now will the president sign a bill that doesn't have funding for the wall in it yet. We don't really know. We will see. Thanks, guys.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.