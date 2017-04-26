Transcript for Trump's first 100 days promise tracker: Terror and national security

Back now with a closer look at president trump's first 100 days and this morning's promise tracker. National security spot light. Where things stand on his travel ban. And his promised secret plan to destroy ISIS. Martha is back. President trump has had major foreign policy issues to deal with, the chemical attack if Syria and the north Korean missile threat. Pack in the campaign, his big priorities and promises were elsewhere. The message from then candidate-trump seemed clear. Domd J. Trump is calling for a total and complete shutdown of muslims entering the united States. Until our country's representatives can figure out what the hell is going on. Reporter: A shocking P iing pronouncement that evolved during the campaign. I will suspend immigration. Extreme vetting. I want extreme. Reporter: And candidate trump carried that promise to the white house. One week in office, signing an executive order temporarily banning all incoming refugees and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries. His supporters buoyed. Outrage and chaos. Families left stranded. I don't know what to do because I sold my house. I quit my job. Reporter: The courts quickly stepping in. Putting temporary restraining orders on the original ban. And again on the second watered down version. This ruling makes us look weak. Reporter: And if fighting the war on terror, trump the candidate unafraid to go it alone. I know more about ISIS than the generals do. Believe me. I would bomb the Out of them. Reporter: Touting a secret plan to defeat ISIS quickly. Their days are numbered. Reporter: Trump, the president keeping up the fight into mosul. Giving his commanders more leeway. We have given them total authorization. Reporter: And in Afghanistan, that so-called mother of all bombs dropped on ISIS fighters. The white house calling it a clear signal to America's adversaries. The world witnessed the strength and resolve of our new president. North Korea would do well not to test his resolve. Reporter: And as for ISIS under trump, 400 more troops have been ordered to Syria. Nearly doubling the U.S. Troops on the dproupd there. Stats by the air force indicate that the U.S. And its allies dropped more weapons in March than any in any other month since the operation began in August 2014. A big caveat. Major operations to take back mosul and raaka are under way. I want to bring Terry Moran in. Our chief foreign correspondent. Let me begin with you. The increased actions in Syria. The dramatic missile strike cut against the president's campaign promise to stay out of Syria. Yeah, it's all about the chemical attack. He wept in with those air strikes. Going after the Syrian troops. And that chemical plant. I don't think it really changes much. I don't think it changes his strategy there. He's not going to try to get Assad out of Syria himself. I think he's stayed on track, as you say. On track with the air sflix Iraq. There are many more right now because of mosul. Unless there is another chemical attack, I don't think yoel see him going after it. You're in Moscow, Terry. The president, during the campaign, had a lot of kind things to say about Vladimir Putin. Talked about having a better relationship with Putin. One of the things we have seen from the fallout of the serious strike is a new cold war with Russia right now basically. Absolutely, George. They popped champagne and partied in the Kremlin the night Donald Trump was elected. Now they're puzzled, wary of him. As you point out, we're at logger heads with Russia in Syria and to a degree in Ukraine as well. All presidents learn this lesson. Presidents alone don't make a nation's alliance ps. Long-term national interests do. And in Syria, the long-term national interests of Russia tapped United States are opposite. And they are -- right now, flaring is into what you say is really a low point of tepgss between the two countries. However, Donald Trump still is a dealmaker. He wants to make a deal in Syria. In North Korea, with China, who he excoriated. Wanted to label a currency manipulator. He takes not a global, strategic vision. But what's the next goal, and how do I cut the deal to get there? A lot of leaders saying how can we do business with them. Terry, thank you. You have seen a significant softening with China in the campaign red Rick. Now he needs China. That's why you have seen the softening. He needs China to help in north Korea. President trump says we'll go it alone if China doesn't help. He has to have China's help. Over to Michael. Thank you, George.

