Trump's sons defend his tweets on London mayor

More
Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump spoke to ABC News exclusively about their dad's post-terrorist attack tweets against Sadiq Khan, saying the president is often criticized by media and then "proven to be right."
1:07 | 06/06/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump's sons defend his tweets on London mayor

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47858931,"title":"Trump's sons defend his tweets on London mayor","duration":"1:07","description":"Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump spoke to ABC News exclusively about their dad's post-terrorist attack tweets against Sadiq Khan, saying the president is often criticized by media and then \"proven to be right.\"","url":"/GMA/video/trumps-sons-defend-tweets-london-mayor-47858931","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.