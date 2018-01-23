Transcript for Tsunami warning in Alaska after powerful earthquake

Now to ginger for the latest on the warnings. Those warnings coming with several aftershocks that just keep coming in. I wanted to place it so you could see how close to kodiak that original earthquake of 7.9 magnitude was 170 miles to the south and east from the aleutian islands to coastal Alaska into British Columbia along the coast, that's where we have the warning. That's where the wave would hit. Strongest and closest then propagates southward in eastern time so if you're watching for your family age friends on the west coast from Washington state to Oregon is until 8:15. 10:00 A.M. Down to Los Angeles and San Francisco, about an hour before that, guys, the ring of fire, that area where 90% of the Earth's earthquakes occur has been active the last ten days. Indonesia that had a 6.8 earthquake and Japan, that shows the volcanic eruption in central Japan where it set off an avalanche and killed one person and several injured. Boy, tense time. Thank you very much.

