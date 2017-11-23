Turn your Thanksgiving leftovers into a delicious pie

More
Don't let your Thanksgiving leftovers go to waste! This savory Thanksgiving leftover pie has all your holiday favorites in one bite.
3:00 | 11/23/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Turn your Thanksgiving leftovers into a delicious pie
Yeah. There's. Oh. Yeah. A.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51334947,"title":"Turn your Thanksgiving leftovers into a delicious pie","duration":"3:00","description":"Don't let your Thanksgiving leftovers go to waste! This savory Thanksgiving leftover pie has all your holiday favorites in one bite.","url":"/GMA/video/turn-thanksgiving-leftovers-delicious-pie-51334947","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.