Transcript for Twitter CEO announces new rules that aim to stop abusive tweets

Up next big changes coming to Twitter after facing criticism for temporarily locking down the account of rose Mcgowan, Twitter's CEO announced they must do a better job of preventing online abuse. Her tech contributor Becky Worley joins us from San Francisco. What kind of changes can we expect to see? Oh, George, that is the key question. In a series of tweets, of course, Twitter's CEO jack Dorsey laid out broad ideas for stricter harassment rules and stronger enforcement of the rules they already have. This morning, Twitter promising new changes after a massive online boycott. CEO and co-founder jack Dorsey saying there will be new rules around unwanted sexual advance, noncon sense with the nudity, hate symbol, violent groups and tweets that glorify violence coming as a response to the # womenboycotttwitter online. He said we see voices being sized on Twitter every day and been working to counteract this for the past two years adding today we saw voices silencing themselves and voices speaking out because we're still not wing enough. Coming after rose Mcgowan was locked out of her account while speaking out against alleged sexual harassment by producer Harvey Weinstein. One of tech's leading reporters telling us overnight the Twitter is in peril if it doesn't change its way. S you can say all you want. We're against bullying but if you don't put tools into place that are effective it doesn't matter and Twitter has to figure out a way to get control of the platform, I think, if it wants to be an ongoing viable communications platform that isn't a cesspool. Reporter: Battling trolls with women targeted in vicious online harassment including Leslie Jones who even left the service after tweeting about free speech and saying, there has to be some guidelines. If it gets toxic enough people will stop using it eventually and it will die a quick death. A lot of people are going on Twitter diets and a lot of it right now if you go on any of your feeds it's all fewed on hate and disagreement. Reporter: The head of Twitter clarifying the details saying these changes will start rolling out in the next few weeks. We reached out to Twitter but they say the tweets stand for themselves, George, no exact time line or specifics on the new rules have been announced yet. Still hard to know if this is even feasible. If there's any way to regulate speech like that on Twitter. Reporter: Twitter is really come of age, George. I mean they say millions more active users. They're citing double-digit percentage growth from last year. And think about it, from the tweeter in chief to realtime news on local events during disasters it's a really relevant place but your point is so acute. Taming the hundreds of millions of users with artificial intelligence and employees trying to sort through abuse reports. Good luck with that. Well, we'll be watching. Becky, thanks very much. At least got to give it a try. Yeah. Anything would help.

