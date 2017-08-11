Transcript for Twitter expands character length

And we have big news from Twitter this morning. The social media giant is doubling its character limit for nearly everyone. Most tweets will now fit 280 characters. That's a lot of responsibility. Our chief business correspondent Rebecca Jarvis is here with us this morning. What you got, Rebecca? So, Michael, as I'm sure you can imagine a lot of reaction to this, where else, on Twitter. One of my personal favorites this tweet from NBA referee, now that we all have 280 characters, we expect your Twitter complaints about specific calls against your favorite teams to be calm, well-reasoned and full of complete sentences. Thanks in advance for this positive step forward in basketball officiating-related discourse. Yes, so, yes, we shall see if that tweet holes. Wishful thinking I would say but Twitter long discussed giving users more categories, more ability to share more of their thoughts on Twitter. They stuck to 140 because that's how many characters would fit in a text message. That's how Twitter got its tart as a text message. Why are they doing this? Their bottom line is what's key here. They can make more money when more are tweeting. More are using Twitter. They recognize that some people feel confined by that 140. This 280 gives people a little more optionality but, again, it's about making more money and drawing Moore people onto the platform. You have to be creative. You have to be a little more clever and to the point and I like also those tweet storms. We'll see if they keep up now that -- the thread of multiple tweets, now you can say it all maybe in one. We shall see. I was part of that test group that got an early 280, double, and didn't really change what -- I didn't even realize it. That's an interesting point. They said actually the people in the test group, most of the time they actually stuck to 140. . Not now. Get ready. Didn't want to brag that we had the 2 0. Once you get used to 280, 420 is next. Just saying. Your number. Good number as your friend would

