Transcript for Uber board member resigns over sexist comments

First though here new trouble for Uber. Just as the company announced its CEO is taking a leave of absence, one step to counterclaims of sexism and harassment a top board member has been forced to resign after making sexist comments at a board meeting. Rebecca Jarvis has details. Reporter: Those remarks made just as Uber was unveiling its new policies to combat sexual harassment in the workplace including a ban on romantic relationships between managers and subordinates, limits on alcohol consumption and the addition of a second female to their board of directors. The astonishing comment in that context in particular creating an uproar among Uber employees. Listen to this astonishing exchange obtained Bia hoooo at a staff meeting between Uber board members Arianna Huffington and bonderman. There's a lot of data that shows when there's one woman on the board it's much more likely that there will be a second woman on the board. Actually what it shows is that it's much likely to be more talking. Reporter: The backlash online brutal calling bonderman's response moronic. Others describing the company as a literal frat house. Overnight bonderman resigning issuing an apology calling his comments careless, inappropriate and inexcusable adding I need to hold myself to the same standards that we're asking Uber to adopt. This is just the latest instance of turmoil at the company. Uber's CEO Travis kalanick apologizing in March after this video of him arguing with one of his company's drivers surfaced. Some people don't like to take responsibility for their own . I take responsibility. They blame everything in their life -- this year they had a series of pr setbacks from allegations of sexual harassment to the CEO berating a driver in the back of an Uber to another e-mail that came out that talked about a party like culture so this is not a good thing for the company. Not good timing. Not good optics. Arianna Huffington says she appreciates her fellow board member doing the right thing and stepping down but now Uber must embark on the difficult tank of truly changing that company culture and it's not going to be easy with CEO Travis kalanick on leave for an indefinite amount of time, and, guys, they are still looking for a number of new executives to put into this company. They do have a leadership deficit. How do they recover from all this? It's going to be a long road ahead and the employees, there are so many employees who want this to be a great company, they want it to be done for them. They want a better culture and also a good ipo next year which is part of the plan. That is. Rebecca, as always, thanks so much.

