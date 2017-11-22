Transcript for Uber reveals cover-up of hack of 57M riders, drivers

We turn to that massive hack at Uber. Affecting 57 million riders. The company just going public with the news now. Even though it happened in 2016. Rebecca Jarvis is here and, Rebecca, like so many others who use Uber, wonder what kind of information did they have access to? What is so disturbing about the breach is not just the number of people impacted. 57 million Uber riders and drivers but the fact that there were people at the company who knew about it late last year and paid a $100,000 ransom is conceal it from victims and authorities and never reported it at the time. Now Uber has a new CEO who started in September. He says he recently learned about this. He says none of this should have happened. He's taking responsibility but personal information of 57 million users, name, e-mail address, mobile phone numbers, they were stolen. Uber's hired outside forensic experts that say they haven't seen evidence of fraud or misuse tied to the incident but monitoring the affected accounts and flagged them for additional fraud protection and asking them to keep a lookout and the company has fired two people connected to the breach, Michael. A lot of trust rebuilding there to do with users and with the community. Shouldn't companies like this, this ef some kind of duty to report it to their customers because you need to keep track of your information. There are rules and regulations that say they have a window of time to report this so there's probably going to be more on this to come with authorities and regulators as they look into why this happened. All right. Thank you, Rebecca. We'll keep an eye on our account. We will.

