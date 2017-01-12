Transcript for Undocumented immigrant found not guilty in woman's killing

vigil memorial placed on the pier where Kate Steinle was shot and killed. Prosecutors believe this was a murder but the jury deciding this lightning rod case disagree. After six days deliberating the jury found Jose Ines Garcia Zarate not guilty of murder or manslaughter. We believe the verdict is a correct and accurate reflection of the law. Reporter: Kate Steinle was 32 walking along San Francisco's waterfront in 2015 with her father when she was shot. She loved life and the people in it and she loved us and we miss her greatly. Reporter: In a 2015 jailhouse interview Garcia Zarate admitted shooting Steinle. Did you shoot Kate Steinle, the lady who was down on pier 14? Yes. Reporter: But claimed he found that gun and when he picked it up it fired. Accident or intentional the case supercharged the presidential election's debate over ill league immigration. He was a convicted felon previously deported five times. We're going to shut down the sanctuary cities have that led to preventible deaths of so, so many. Reporter: Just before the shooting Garcia Zarate was in jail on drug charges but those charges were dropped and San Francisco officials set hi free ignoring a federal I.C.E. Request to hold him. Overnight theagency said this could have been prevented if San Francisco had simply turned the a alien over. From day one this case was used as a means to foment hate, foment division and foment mass deportation. Reporter: Steinle's father said the verdict came as a shock saying justice was rendered but it was not served. President trump tweeting too calling the verdict disgraceful. Garcia Zarate was convicted on a minor weapons charge and could face jail time. After that I.C.E. Officials say they will try to deport him again. Clayton, to Pierre Thomas. He's in Washington, D.C. And, Pierre, the department of justice had a very swift

